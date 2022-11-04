Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 33,414 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,740 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 33,414 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Transocean worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 162,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 84,225 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 789,711 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 355,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

RIG stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

