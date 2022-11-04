Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of JinkoSolar worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in JinkoSolar by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JKS stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

