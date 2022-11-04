Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 958,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of Alamos Gold worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

