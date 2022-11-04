CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Raised to $80.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 227,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Recommended Stories

