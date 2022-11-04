Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Constellation Brands by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

NYSE STZ opened at $241.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

