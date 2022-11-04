Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $103.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after buying an additional 280,078 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 39.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $693.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

