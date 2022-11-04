Cowen Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $65.12.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,574 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,068,000 after purchasing an additional 987,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 48.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after purchasing an additional 501,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

