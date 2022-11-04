Cowen Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $416.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

Shares of MCK opened at $397.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.37. McKesson has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 15.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 60.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

