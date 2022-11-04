Cowen Lowers Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Price Target to $102.00

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cowen from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s previous close.
SONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.
Sony Group Stock Up 1.1 %
SONY opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
