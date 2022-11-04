Cowen Trims SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Target Price to $24.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.
SkyWest Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SkyWest has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $870.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.78.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
