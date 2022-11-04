Cowen Trims Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Target Price to $6.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Vimeo Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. Analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vimeo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

