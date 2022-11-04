Credit Suisse Group Cuts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $52.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.88.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 650.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.