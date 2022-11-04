Credit Suisse Group Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $346.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $408.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.73.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $270.30 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.65 and a 200-day moving average of $316.87.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,643. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 25.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

