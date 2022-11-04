Credit Suisse Group Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $91.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.57.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $94.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 82,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.