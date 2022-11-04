CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

