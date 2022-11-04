CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $52.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

About CubeSmart

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

