Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 432 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan
In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE FCX opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
