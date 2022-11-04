Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,737 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 11.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 65.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

PVH Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

