Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 49,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

