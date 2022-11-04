Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $170,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 154.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 556.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:UBS opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBS Group (UBS)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.