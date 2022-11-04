Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $170,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 154.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 556.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

