Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,032 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.93.

Twilio Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

