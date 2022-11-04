Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $241,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 58,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

