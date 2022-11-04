Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $54,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,876,000 after acquiring an additional 653,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 428.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.37.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

