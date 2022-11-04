Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 632.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

