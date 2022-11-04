Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $235.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.13.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Cummins Stock Down 3.5 %

CMI opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.56.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

