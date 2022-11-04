Cumulus Media Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMLS. StockNews.com lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $236.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,515,000. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 380.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 100,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 79,379 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

