Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 14,812 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $270,467.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,718,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,640,065.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $408.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 84,324 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.9% during the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 181.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 62,925 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

