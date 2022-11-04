CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CVR Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:UAN opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.41.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 64.80% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 168.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,777,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

