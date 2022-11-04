DA Davidson Increases AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $95.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $715,997.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,337.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,791 shares of company stock worth $6,365,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,288,000 after purchasing an additional 643,119 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,623,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 846,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,746,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.