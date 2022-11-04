DA Davidson Raises First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Price Target to $19.00

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Stock Down 1.8 %

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $136.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Financial Northwest

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

In other news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $288,501.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,987.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 850.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.