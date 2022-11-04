Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 232,365 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 69.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,499,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,211 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 36.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 239.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 72,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.26 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.