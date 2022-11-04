Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 252,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.34%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In related news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

