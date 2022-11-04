Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 252,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.34%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

