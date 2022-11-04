Data#3 (OTC:DTATF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Data#3 (OTC:DTATF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Data#3 Price Performance
Shares of OTC DTATF opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Data#3 has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
About Data#3
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data#3 (DTATF)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.