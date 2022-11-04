David A. Dye Sells 750 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) COO David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $24,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,681.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance
CPSI stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $397.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $37.62.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
