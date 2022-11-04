David A. Metcalfe Sells 32,372 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.67 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

About NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.