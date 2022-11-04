Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Lowered to €10.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €11.90 ($11.90) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.30) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($12.80) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($11.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.49.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

