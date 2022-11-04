Derek Stark Sells 7,500 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $403,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Stark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.4 %

PFSI stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

