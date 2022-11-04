Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) & SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Financial Review

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Destiny Media Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.05 billion 2.44 $800.00 million $2.61 18.49 Destiny Media Technologies $4.17 million 0.88 $380,000.00 $0.01 36.34

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 13.24% 18.74% 6.48% Destiny Media Technologies 1.28% 1.68% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SS&C Technologies and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 1 7 1 3.00 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $68.36, suggesting a potential upside of 41.66%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Destiny Media Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, Bluedoor, Advent Outsourcing Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, risk, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps. The company also provides Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

