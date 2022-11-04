Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $149.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLD. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.
Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %
PLD stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average of $123.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.