Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $149.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLD. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

PLD stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average of $123.92.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

