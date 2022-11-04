Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Down 6.9%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.71 and last traded at $71.94. Approximately 207,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,864,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Devon Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 33.01%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

