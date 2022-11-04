Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 4,169.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,169.33 ($48.21).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($45.67) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($48.10) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($52.03) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($38.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, set a GBX 3,300 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DGE opened at GBX 3,595 ($41.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($37.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($47.52). The firm has a market cap of £81.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,567.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,718.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,727.62.

Insider Transactions at Diageo

About Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,622 ($41.88) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($9,548.11). Insiders bought a total of 661 shares of company stock worth $2,478,135 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.