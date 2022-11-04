Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $313.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.52.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,962,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

