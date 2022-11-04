Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

