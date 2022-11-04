Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dynatrace worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 3.9 %

DT opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.