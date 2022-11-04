Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,136 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Dynatrace worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.4% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after buying an additional 501,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace Trading Up 3.9 %

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.53, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

