EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.89.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $151.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

