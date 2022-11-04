Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $174.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Eaton Stock Up 2.6 %

Eaton stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

