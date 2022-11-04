Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $158.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $178.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

Shares of ECL opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.77. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 37,255 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

