Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $373.38 million, a PE ratio of 147.57 and a beta of 1.22. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 74.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.