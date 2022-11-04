EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $851.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $766.36.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $738.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $764.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $696.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,529. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

